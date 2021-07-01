Trump: ‘I decided what I’m doing in 2024’

The statement was met with bombastic cheers from the crowd at the town hall event.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Former president Donald Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday that he had “made up his mind” on whether or not to run for president again in 2024.

While the statement was met with bombastic cheers from the crowd at the town hall event in southern Texas, Trump did not actually state whether or not he is planning a presidential run.

Trump criticized President Joe Biden’s resumption of American military intervention in the Middle East, saying he believed them to be a continuation of previous foreign policy failures.

He slammed “these crazy endless wars where we’re losing so many wonderful, young, beautiful people…we’re not really fighting, we’re just kind of there.

“We gotta bring our people back home. It’s time. [U.S. troops have spent] 21 years in Afghanistan. 21 years…The Middle East has been a disaster for this country. We’ve spent trillions and trillions of dollars and got nothing.”

Hannity brought up what he said was a double standard when it came media coverage of Biden and his family to how journalists had covered Trump.

Mainstream outlets have shied away from reporting on Biden’s son Hunter “throwing a gun in a dumpster…smoking crack…and getting money from Ukraine with no experience,” Hannity noted.

Trump said he believes that the media gives Democrats a pass, and that bullying both via traditional media outlets and social media has become so intense that some Republicans “get brought over to the other side out of fear.

“They go after people, so hard and so viciously,” he said. “You gotta always fight, and you gotta keep fighting.”

“It’s not that I want to,” Trump added. “The country needs it. We have to take care of this country. It isn’t fun, fighting constantly, fighting always.”

On the issue of Biden’s potential cognitive decline, Trump demurred.

While he said he felt many of Biden’s public speeches, including his State of the Union address and G7 appearances, were “embarrassing,” he stopped short of saying the sitting president has a medical issue.

Trump said he believed that Biden’s advisors are essentially serving as his handlers. “He is surrounded by vicious people who are very smart, but they don’t stand for the values that the people in this room stand for,” Trump said.

“He didn’t campaign against me, and he didn’t make good speeches.”

According to a Quinnipiac University poll of Republican, 66 percent were in favor of a 2024 Trump presidential run.