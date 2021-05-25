Haley: Twitter allows genocidal Iranian anti-Semitism, bans US president

Twitter allows the leader of Iran to “openly call for genocide against Jews in Israel,” but bans the former U.S. president, tweeted Nikki Haley.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

Nikki Haley sharply criticized Twitter Monday for its political double standards in allowing Iran’s leader to encourage Israel’s destruction while banning former U.S. President Donald Trump from the social media site.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei praised Hamas for launching thousands of missiles at Israel last week, saying in part, “By God’s Power, you will be victorious & purify the Holy Land from the contamination of the usurpers, God willing.”

The former American ambassador to the United Nations responded, “Twitter allows the Supreme Leader of Iran to openly call for genocide against Jews in Israel, but doesn’t allow the former president of the United States to use the platform. Something is seriously wrong here.”

Two days after the deadly riots in the U.S. Capitol on January 6, Twitter announced that it was permanently suspending Trump’s account “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” The company made it clear in its statement that the accounts of “elected officials and world leaders” are “not above our rules and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things.”

The two tweets cited by the media giant did not call for the use of arms or any aggressive behavior on the part of the president’s followers. In one of them, Trump simply said that he would not be attending his successor’s inauguration.

Haley has pointed out Twitter’s stance on Khamenei’s anti-Semitism before, contrasting the social media giant’s approach to Iran with its actions in response to statements made by conservatives.

In November, Haley tweeted that it was important to block voting methods that encouraged cheating in elections.

The post was slapped with a warning tag saying, “This claim about election fraud is disputed.” The warning label was applied even though Haley had not mentioned the 2020 U.S. elections, which Trump claimed that the Democrats won due in part to massive fraud with mail-in ballots.

Haley then displayed a post Khamenei had written the month before that asked, “Why is it a crime to raise doubts about the Holocaust? Why should anyone who writes about such doubts be imprisoned while insulting the Prophet (pbuh) is allowed?”

She tweeted, “Wow. When Iran’s Ayatollah says the Holocaust didn’t happen, Twitter doesn’t say ‘this claim is disputed.’ When I say ballot harvesting makes election fraud easier Twitter says that’s disputed. Wonder why conservatives don’t trust big tech?”