Fearing Israeli strikes, Hezbollah issues strict directives for its terrorist troops

Hezbollah fighter holding an Iranian-made anti-aircraft missile on the border with Israel, in Naqoura, south Lebanon. (AP/ Hussein Malla, File)

The Syrian Observatory For Human Rights reports that Hezbollah has left the border between Syria and Lebanon following airstrikes in the area.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Hezbollah has ordered its terrorists not to use cell phones when traveling between Syria and Lebanon or sleep at the terror group’s headquarters for fear of Israeli airstrikes, as reported by the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat.

Hezbollah is apparently on high alert and is bracing for Israeli attacks. Hence, there are strict rules about phones, travel, and not remaining at headquarters.

They were also told to change their locations frequently when sleeping in cars.

Before the warning, residents offered to house Hezbollah terrorists, but given the high alert, many are now afraid to do so.

On Thursday, a senior Hezbollah terror commander was killed in an airstrike after the terror group fired missiles in the Upper Galilee.

The terrorist was identified as Fadel Ibrahim, who commanded Hezbollah in the southern Lebanese village of Jouaiyya.

Ibrahim was killed in the area of Deir Kifa. Lebanese media reports showed photos of a burning car.

Israeli fighter jets also struck a Hezbollah surface-to-air missile launcher in the southern Lebanese village of Rihan.

In response, Hezbollah fired dozens of Katyusha rockets at Moshav Zarit in the Upper Galilee.

The situation on the border between Israel and Lebanon, which began with nearly daily strikes on October 7th, has been escalating in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, The head of the IDF’s Northern Command Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin and Operations Directorate Chief Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk approved battle plans should Israel engage in an all-out war with Lebanon.

The IDF announced that “operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon were approved” and that it was “accelerating the readiness of the forces on the ground.”

On Tuesday, Hezbollah published drone footage from strategic sites in northern Israel.

The footage from reconnaissance drones, which lasted roughly 10 minutes, showed the port of Haifa, an Israeli naval base, and other crucial sites.