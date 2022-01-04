‘Fiction does not work in reality’: Israeli envoy challenges Harry Potter star over support for Palestine

Israel’s former Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon tweeted: “10 points from Gryffindor for being an antisemite.”

By TPS

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan challenged movie star Emma Watson after she expressed support for “Palestine” online.

Watson shared an image depicting pro-Palestine activists with the phrase “Solidarity is a verb.”

The phrase is a quote from activist Sara Ahmed who has explained that “solidarity does not assume that our struggles are the same struggles, or that our pain is the same pain, or that our hope is for the same future. Solidarity involves commitment, and work.”

Responding to Watson, who is known for her portrayal of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movies, Erdan wrote on Twitter on Monday that “fiction may work in Harry Potter but it does not work in reality. If it did, the magic used in the wizarding world could eliminate the evils of Hamas (which oppresses women & seeks the annihilation of Israel) and the PA (which supports terror). I would be in favor of that!”

Gryffindor is one of the four Houses of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from the Harry Potter series.