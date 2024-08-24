Five sentenced over post-Oct.7 antisemitic riot at Dagestan airport

An angry mob surrounds an Israeli plane after landing in Dagestan in December 2023. (Twitter Screenshot)

By JNS

A Russian court on Friday sentenced five men to prison over a mass antisemitic riot last October at an airport in the predominantly Muslim Dagestan region of Russia.

The men received sentences ranging from six to nine years in the first convictions related to the incident.

At least 80 people were detained and more than 150 suspects identified last year after pro-Hamas rioters stormed Makhachkala Uytash Airport seeking to lynch Jewish travelers.

A plane from Tel Aviv had landed in the North Caucasus city amid the Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip sparked by the Palestinian terrorist group’s Oct. invasion and massacre of some 1,200 people.

More than 20 people were injured during the riot, including nine police officers, two of whom were hospitalized.

Islamist “pro-Palestine” mob at the airport in Dagestan: “Why are you here?” “I came for the Jews” “The Jews?” “Yes, to kill them” pic.twitter.com/OIxU6Y0XCQ — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 30, 2023

Video footage showed rioters with PLO flags shouting Allahu akbar (“God is great”) as they hunted through the terminals for Israeli passengers.

Police at one point reportedly agreed that rioters could board the plane to check for Jews, but stopped them after they insulted authorities.

The mob converged on the airport after a message on Telegram urged Dagestanis to confront the “uninvited guests.” The channel, which was later banned by Telegram, referred to the plane’s Jewish passengers as being “unclean,” according to Reuters.

An anti-Israel mob stormed into the main airport in Russia's Dagestan region and onto the landing field Sunday seeking passengers arriving on a flight from Tel Aviv. Officials from the Republic's Interior Ministry said 60 people were detained for questioning and reported 20… pic.twitter.com/oMtJGRPgj1 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) October 30, 2023

In June, more than a dozen police officers and several civilians were killed by terrorists who opened fire at a synagogue and a church in the coastal city of Derbent in Dagestan.

The state-run RIA Novosti outlet reported that both buildings caught fire, adding that the synagogue, one of the last in Dagestan, burned down.