Herzog: Mamdani’s rhetoric is putting New York’s Jews at risk

President Isaac Herzog launched a blistering attack on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, accusing him of fueling antisemitic hate and endangering one of the world’s largest Jewish communities.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Herzog said Mamdani “does not respect my nation’s right to self-determination… the Jewish people’s inherent right to have a nation of their own,” accusing him of spreading “blasphemy, hate, and antisemitic rhetoric.”

“He should understand that he’s risking the safety, well-being, and lives of his own citizens,” Herzog warned, adding that such rhetoric “cannot be accepted in New York.”

Herzog also praised President Donald Trump’s support for Israel, described Iran as the driving force behind global terrorism, and reiterated that Hamas must be fully disarmed before any lasting peace in Gaza can be achieved.