Freed hostage: ‘I was afraid my son wouldn’t remember me’

Or Levy recounts fear that his toddler son wouldn’t recognize him, after he was held by Hamas terrorists for some 16 months.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Freed hostage Or Levy, who was released from Hamas captivity in February 2025, spoke to Channel 13 News about his fears before reuniting with his toddler son.

On October 7th, 2023, Levy was at the Nova Festival with his wife, Einav. The young parents had left their 18-month-old son, Almog, with relatives for the holiday weekend.

Einav Levy was murdered at the festival, while Or was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists and taken to the Gaza Strip.

In a promotional video for a full interview with Levy set to air on Thursday evening, he told Channel 13 News that he did not know his wife’s fate during his entire time in captivity.

Levy said that he had learned the terrible news nearly as soon as he had reached Israeli territory, after suffering some 16 months in captivity.

“When we crossed the border and got out of the vehicle, IDF officers were waiting for us,” Levy recalled.

“The first question I asked was about Einav — and then they told me she didn’t survive and had been murdered.”

Because his son was so young when he was kidnapped, Levy said he was concerned that their reunion would not go smoothly.

“I prepared myself for the worst,” Levy told Channel 13.

“I hadn’t seen my child for a year and a half. I didn’t know what he remembered or didn’t remember. I prepared myself that it might not be like Cinderella, with him jumping on me and us walking hand in hand into the sunset. It could have been different. I was afraid he’d see me as weak.”

Several hours after he was airlifted to Sheba Hospital, Levy was reunited with his toddler son, who turned 3 while his father was held hostage.

“Daddy, it took you too long to come back,” Levy’s son reportedly told him, before hugging him.