‘Gang of lawbreakers’: Anti-reform protesters dragged out of Knesset after blocking MKs from key vote

Protesters against the judicial reform were dragged out of the Knesset by security guards after they formed a human blockade preventing MKs from entering the plenum to vote on the contentious “reasonableness” bill on Monday evening.

“I fully back and praise the Knesset officer and the Knesset guard who did not let the gang of lawbreakers block the Knesset plenum and removed them quickly, decisively and professionally,” said Knesset Chairman Amir Ohana.

“Now they will be handed over to the Israeli Police and the judicial system for further handling, which I hope will be firm. Knesset members who invited the troublemakers should take a moment to reflect: the Knesset will turn into the Ayalon [highway].”





