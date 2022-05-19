Gantz visits White House, thanks US for ‘commitment to security cooperation’

Defense Minister Benny Gantz (l) meets with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in the White House, May 19, 2022. (Shmulik Almany/GPO)

The defense minister emphasized that Israel will take the measures necessary to defend its citizens and sovereignty.

By World Israel News Staff

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz began his official visit to the United States, where he met with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in the White House.

At the onset of the discussion, emphasized the unique bond between the U.S. and Israel, one based both on shared values and mutual interests, his office said in a press release Thursday. He thanked Sullivan for the Biden administration’s “commitment to the security cooperation between the respective defense establishments.”

Gantz discussed Iran’s progression in its nuclear program alongside its destabilizing regional activities, and emphasized the need to work closely and prepare for any future scenario. This would be conducted within the framework of Israel’s excellent defense cooperation with the U.S. and growing ties with regional partners, he said.

The defense minister debriefed Sullivan on the recent wave of terror in Israel that has claimed 20 lives. They also discussed Israel’s ongoing operational activities in face of incitement and terror.

Gantz emphasized that Israel will take the measures necessary to defend its citizens and sovereignty. Israel’s defense establishment is continuining its policy of promoting confidence-building measures vis-a-vis Palestinian civilians that are not involved with terror activity, he said.

The meeting was attended by Israel’s Ambassador to the U.S., Director of the Policy and POL-MIL Bureau and the Defense Minister’s Military Secretary.

Afterwards, Gantz met with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

“We must act decisively against Iran’s mounting regional aggression in a variety of ways – this includes strengthening a practical coalition under U.S. leadership together with regional partners,” Gantz said.