‘Get me out of here’ – Israeli woman held captive in Gaza pleads to be returned home in Hamas video

21-year-old Israeli woman abducted in southern Israel is shown in first Hamas hostage video.

By World Israel News Staff

Hamas terrorists released a hostage video late Monday night, their first since the invasion of southwestern Israel on October 7th.

The minute-long video features 21-year-old Shoham resident Mia Schem, who was abducted early in the morning of October 7th, while driving outside of the Israeli town of Sderot.

“Right now I am in Gaza. I was driving back home near Sderot early Saturday morning from a party when they took me to Gaza.”

Schem added that she was wounded in the attack and was taken to a Gaza hospital.

“They are treating me, I am getting medicine. I’m fine.”

“I am asking that I be returned home as soon as possible – to my family, to my parents, to my brothers. Please, get us out of here as quickly as possible.”

Earlier on Monday, Hamas announced that it is holding 250 Israelis captive.

The IDF has thus far identified and notified the families of 199 Israeli captives being held in the Gaza Strip.

The total number of captives held in the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave remains unknown, with a number of abductees believed to held hostage by other terrorist groups, or by individual Gazans.

“Let’s be clear, a large part of the Gaza population took part in the riots and the pogroms against the Jewish people,” MK Danny Danon told Radio 103FM Monday.

“It wasn’t just Hamas terrorists, it was also people [from Gaza] who simply came [into Israel].”

“Even with regards to the captives, some of the captives are being held by individual civilians [in Gaza]. I can’t say that the entire civilian population in Gaza was involved, and I can’t say what percentage were involved. But look at the photographs from the attacks.”