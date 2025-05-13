Hamas photographer who documented Oct. 7th atrocities killed in airstrike

IDF airstrike kills Hamas officer and photojournalist who embedded with Hamas forces during October 7th invasion, documented atrocities.

By World Israel News Staff

An Israeli airstrike targeting Hamas terrorists in a Gaza hospital left an officer from the terrorist group dead, along with a Hamas-aligned photojournalist who entered Israel with invading terrorist forces on October 7, 2023.

The airstrike was carried out overnight on a Hamas command center next to Nasser Hospital in the southern Gazan city of Khan Younis, an IDF spokesperson said.

“A short while ago, the IDF carried out a targeted strike against senior Hamas operatives who were operating in a command and control compound established in the vicinity of Nasser Hospital in the Khan Younis area. The compound was used by the operatives to plan and execute terror plots against Israeli forces and civilians.”

The Israeli military noted that the hospital had been used in the past by senior Hamas officials, including Ismail Barhoum, who was eliminated in an IDF strike in March.

“Senior members of the Hamas terror organization continue to use the hospital for terrorist purposes in a cynical and cruel exploitation of the civilian population inside and around the hospital,” the army said.

The IDF emphasized that measures were taken to minimize collateral damage, including the use of “precision munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence information.”

According to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry, two people were killed in the bombing.

On Tuesday, Hamas announced that the strike killed Hassan Abdel Fattah Mohammed Eslaih, a Hamas-aligned photojournalist who was embedded with invading Hamas terrorists on October 7th while documenting their slaughter of Israelis.

Israel believes that Eslaih was eliminated in an airstrike in April of this year.

Formerly working on behalf of major international media outlets including CNN and the Associated Press, Eslaih was a member of Hamas’ Khan Younis Brigade, and in 2024, a photograph was publicized of him being kissed by the late Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar.

Reports from Gaza identified the second fatality in the strike in Khan Younis overnight as Ahmad al-Qudra, a colonel in Hamas’ internal security apparatus.