Hamas releases propaganda video of Israeli hostage Omri Miran

By JNS

The Hamas terrorist group released a propaganda video on Wednesday showing a sign of life from Israeli hostage Omri Miran, who was taken captive from his home in Kibbutz Nahal Oz 565 days ago.

Miran was abducted during the Hamas-led terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, 2023. Gunmen invaded the home that he shared with his wife, Lishay, and their two daughters.

They moved the family to an adjacent house and then decided to abduct Omri, leaving his family behind.

“Hello, my name is Omri Miran. Today, I am 48 years old. This is the second birthday I’ve spent here,” Miran can be heard saying in the staged propaganda clip, which the JNS news agency decided not to publish.

Miran in the video says he “deeply” misses his wife and daughters and amplified Hamas’s messaging that blames the lack of a hostage deal on the Israeli government.

He was last seen in an undated Hamas propaganda video published on April 27, 2024, alongside fellow captive Keith Siegel, who was freed in a hostage deal on Feb. 1 together with Yarden Bibas and Ofer Kalderon.

In February, a released Israeli hostage provided the first confirmation in months that Miran was alive and in relatively stable condition as of July.

“We received confirmation of Omri’s condition through one of the returned hostages,” his brother Boaz revealed on Feb. 11, adding: “They shared that his condition was generally stable during their time together when they were being held in both tunnels and residential buildings.”

However, Boaz emphasized the dated nature of this information, noting that their last contact was in July, when Hamas separated the hostages.

“Everything we know is only valid until that point of separation. The situation could have changed dramatically since then, so while we’re grateful for any information, it doesn’t provide much comfort,” he said.