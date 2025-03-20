Houthi ballistic missile triggers air-raid sirens in Jerusalem area

Israelis take cover by the side of a road as siren alerts are sounded in central Israel, October 1, 2024. (Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

This is the third time Houthi terrorists targeted Israel since the end of the ceasefire with Hamas that started on January 19th.

By JNS

Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists again launched a ballistic missile at Israel on Thursday night, triggering air-raid sirens in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed in a statement.

“Following alerts that were activated a short time ago in several areas of the country, the Air Force intercepted one missile launch from Yemen,” the army stated, adding: “The missile was intercepted before it crossed into the country’s territory, alerts were activated according to policy.

Israel’s Magen David Adom medical emergency response group said no reports were received of casualties in the latest aerial attack, except for several people who were injured on their way to bomb shelters.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Israel’s military also intercepted a Houthi missile fired from Yemen.

The incident triggered alerts across central Israel, including in Tel Aviv and the Jerusalem area, forcing millions of civilians into bomb shelters in the middle of the night.

The Houthis previously attacked the Jewish state on Tuesday evening, marking the first time that Israel’s air defenses were activated against a threat from Yemen since the start of Israel’s most recent ceasefire with Hamas.

Since Hamas initiated the war with its terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, Yemen’s Houthis have supported the terror organization, firing more than 350 drones and missiles at the Jewish state, in addition to countless attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea area.

The Houthis ceased their attacks with the start of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which took effect on Jan. 19. The 42-day Phase 1 of the truce expired on March 1, and talks on extending the temporary truce through Ramadan and Passover have so far been unsuccessful.

On Feb. 28, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Houthis, threatened that the missile attacks on Tel Aviv would resume if Jerusalem renewed its military actions against Hamas in Gaza.