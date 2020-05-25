IDF shoots two terrorists during attempted stabbing attack

Palestinian rioters clash with Israeli security forces in the village of Kfar Qaddum, March 20, 2020. (Flash90/Nasser Ishtayeh)

Two terrorists were wounded but succeeded in fleeing the scene.

By World Israel News Staff

IDF forces wounded two terrorists on Monday who tried to stab soldiers with a sickle during an operation near the Amichai settlement in the Binyamin region, the Israeli Army reports.

It took place on “Quarrel Hill,” an area subject to land disputes, during a Palestinian riot. IDF fighters were able to shoot at two of the Palestinians who were apparently injured and fled the scene.

Last Wednesday, a Palestinian Authority (PA) policeman was suspected of carrying out a terrorist attack on Israeli motorists in Samaria, the IDF said.

An Israeli man was traveling through the Arab town of Hawara with two teenage boys in the car, who were catching a ride with him, when they were approached by an Arab who pointed a handgun at them and pulled the trigger several times. No shots were fired.

The Israeli motorist exited the car and fired two shots in the air from his personal weapon. The terrorist fled the scene.

No one was hurt in that incident. Police are investigating.

Meanwhile, the IDF soldier, 20, who had his leg amputated two weeks ago after being seriously wounded in a car-ramming attack on May 14, has left the ICU at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.

“I came out of intensive care; now everything’s fine with me. I’m okay. I love you all – including all those who sent me messages and I wasn’t able to reply,” the soldier said in a video post.

He said he wants to return to his unit as soon as possible.

The soldier had been struck by a terrorist in a car-ramming attack near the Negohot settlement southwest of Hebron.