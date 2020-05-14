Car ramming attack: IDF soldier hit near Hebron

Car used in the attack. (IDF)

A car ramming took place near Hebron on Thursday afternoon.

By World Israel News Staff

A ramming attack took place near the Negohot settlement southwest of Hebron on Thursday afternoon, the IDF reports.

An initial inquiry shows that an assailant drove at a high speed towards IDF soldiers adjacent to a military post. He apparently targeted a group of soldiers from the 9th Armored Battalion as they were changing guard at a pillbox.

The assailant hit one of the soldiers. Another soldier fired towards the assailant and neutralized him. The wounded soldier was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment.

The injured soldier is listed in moderate-to-serious condition.

“At 2:43 pm, a report was received at MDA 101 hotline in Merhav Negev on a young man who was hit by a vehicle near Negohot in southern Mount Hebron,” Magen David Adom reported. MDA says it took the soldier, who was described as having a “limb” injury, to Soroka Medical Center in Beer Sheba.

The soldier, in his 20s, was conscious.

Commander of the Judea Regional Brigade, Col. Itamar Ben Haim, is at the scene as the Army investigates.