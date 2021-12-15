IDF warns of ‘Lebanon’s transformation into a weapons depot for terrorist organizations’

Hamas is building a military presence in Lebanon, an attempt to establish another front against Israel on its northern border.

By Aryeh Savir/TPS

The mysterious explosion that occurred on Friday night at the Burj al-Shemali camp in Lebanon “is evidence of Lebanon’s transformation into a weapons depot for terrorist organizations amid residential areas and public ports,” IDF Spokesperson for Arab Media Avichay Adraee warned Tuesday.

An explosion at a Hamas-owned warehouse, apparently a weapons depot, killed one Hamas operative and wounded several other people.

Hamas claimed that the warehouse stored oxygen canisters for Coronavirus patients.

“Unfortunately, the people of Lebanon are paying the price, and the questions remain: What is Hamas doing in Lebanon? Is it permissible to turn mosques into weapons depots? Who will be tried for the incident?” Adraee demanded.

Adraee made the statement as Hamas marked the 34th anniversary since its establishment in 1987.

Hamas is building a military presence in Lebanon, an attempt to establish another front against Israel on its northern border. The terror organization has launched rocket attacks at Israel’s north.

Israel has repeatedly issued warnings that the terrorist organizations’ use of the civilian population in Lebanon as human shields will ultimately cause it to pay a very heavy price in a pending war.

Hezbollah is storing tens of thousands of rockets and missiles under homes in southern Lebanon. Israel has exposed this phenomenon at international forums and presented evidence, demanding that the relevant entities, including the United Nations, act on the issue.