Indian operation eliminates Pakistani terrorist involved in beheading of Jewish journalist Daniel Pearl

Dr. Judea Pearl, father of American journalist Daniel Pearl, who was killed by terrorists in 2002, speaks in Miami Beach, Fla.,April 15, 2007. (AP/Wilfredo Lee)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

India announced on Thursday that its militia eliminated a terrorist who participated in the murder of Jewish American journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002.

The Indian government disclosed that Abdul Rauf Azhar was killed in “Operation Sindoor,” whose purpose was to eliminate terrorist infrastructure.

At the time of Pearl’s brutal execution, Azhar was involved with Al-Qaeda and Jaish-e-Mohammed, a movement to incorporate the Kashmir region into Pakistan.

India launched Operation Sindoor after terrorists killed 26 Indian tourists in Kashmir last month.

Daniel Pearl was the South Asian bureau chief of The Wall Street Journal in New Delhi but moved to Karachi, Pakistan, to cover terrorism there in the wake of September 11.

In January 2002, Pearl was kidnapped from a hotel in Karachi by members of the National Movement for the Restoration of Pakistani Sovereignty, who alleged he was a spy and gave a list of demands to the US for his freedom.

Not satisfied with the response of the US, the terrorists beheaded Pearl in a video that was later made pibluc.

Before his execution, Pearl famously declared in the video, “My father’s Jewish, my mother’s Jewish, I’m Jewish. My family follows Judaism. Back in the town of Bnei Brak, there is a street named after my great-grandfather, Chaim Pearl, who was one of the founders of the town.”

According to Indian government sources, Azhar was involved in the 1999 hijacking of an Indian Airlines plane, an attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016, and an 2011 attack on India’s parliament.

In 2001, Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered the acquittal of the Pakistani-British terrorist who beheaded Pearl, Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheik, who was taken off death row and moved to a so-called government “safe house.”

After being on death row for 18 years, Sheikh was placed under guard and was allowed to leave the safe house, but only his wife and children were allowed to visit him.