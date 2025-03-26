Iran’s secret cash pipeline to Hezbollah exposed March 26, 2025Airplane on final approach to Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport. (Shutterstock)(Shutterstock)Iran’s secret cash pipeline to Hezbollah exposed Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/irans-secret-cash-pipeline-to-hezbollah-exposed/ Email Print The U.S. has offered a $10-million reward for information on Hezbollah’s financial smuggling network.By JNSIran has a sophisticated covert cash pipeline to Hezbollah using couriers, duty-free baggage swaps, and diplomatic immunity.On Feb. 28, Lebanese authorities arrested a courier at Beirut’s airport with $2.5 million in cash. Analyst Ronen Solomon, editor of Intelli Times, explained: “The system relies on connecting flights through Istanbul and other third countries to obscure the Iranian origin of the funds.”The cash was handed off in a duty-free zone before the courier flew back to Beirut, where he was caught by new security measures. The money is allegedly funneled to Hezbollah’s underground vault beneath Al-Sahel Hospital, which Israeli intelligence believes holds billions of dollars in cash and gold. The suspect, Mohammad Arif Hussein, insisted the funds were for a “Shi’ite charity.”Days later, Lebanon’s Supreme Shi’ite Islamic Council confirmed it was the recipient, although its proximity to Hezbollah sites suggests it acts as a front for the terror organization.The U.S. has offered a $10-million reward for information on Hezbollah’s financial smuggling network. Read WATCH: Lebanese president says country is 'tired of war' HezbollahRafic Hariri International AirportSmuggling