Israel establishes national day of mourning for October 7th massacre

The date of the day of mourning will be the 25th of Tishrei – a number of days after the massacre, which occurred on Simchat Torah, the 22nd of Tishrei.

By i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

The Israeli government decided today (Sunday) that a “National Day of Mourning” in memory of the October 7 massacre will be held on the 25th of Tishrei – a number of days after the massacre, which occurred on Simchat Torah, the 22nd of Tishrei.

During the national day of mourning, two state memorial ceremonies will be held.

The first – a state memorial ceremony for the security forces casualties in the terror attack on October 7 and the ‘Iron Sabers’ war, which will be held at Mount Herzl.

The second – a state memorial ceremony for the civilian and rescue forces casualties in the terror attack on October 7 and the “Iron Sabers” war, which will also be held at Mount Herzl.

The lowering of the state flags to half-mast will take place at the time symbolizing the beginning of the massacre – 06:29 – simultaneously in two places.

The government has authorized Minister Miri Regev to be the minister in charge of the state memorial ceremonies.

In addition, it is recommended for the Minister of Education and the Minister of Defense to carry out activities involving memory, bravery, and hope in schools and in IDF units in order to strengthen these values in public consciousness.

From the government it was conveyed: “The events of the Seventh of October are the biggest terror attack in the history of the State of Israel. Therefore, in accordance with the government’s decision, the first anniversary of the horrific massacre will be commemorated as a national day of mourning in the State of Israel. Moreover, every year near Simchat Torah, memorial ceremonies will be held from the State of Israel in memory of the fallen and the murdered. The State of Israel will bow its head on this day and will dedicate the memory and bravery of its beloved sons and daughters, battle casualties, victims of the attack, and victims of the bombings since the Seventh of October.”