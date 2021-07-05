Israel launches probe into Mount Meron disaster

Israeli rescue forces and police at the scene of the tragedy at Mount Meron in northern Israel, April 30, 2021. (David Cohen/Flash90)

By Israel Hayom via JNS.org

The state commission of inquiry into the April 30 Mount Meron tragedy, which saw 45 people killed and 150 injured in a stampede during the Lag B’Omer festival at the site, began its work on Sunday.

The panel, headed by retired Chief Justice Miriam Naor, has already requested various documents from local and religious authorities regarding the preparation for the event.

The committee set a deadline of about six weeks for its work, which will be held in close cooperation with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit. Mandelblit has already ordered a criminal investigation into the deadly stampede.

Eight people so far, including two engineers and two heads of the Center for the Development and Preservation of Holy Places—a unit of the Religious Services Ministry—have been questioned by the police on suspicion of negligence manslaughter.