Israeli citizen arrested for meeting terror group in Jenin

By Pesach Benson, TPS

The Israeli Police on Thursday arrested an Israeli man for illegally entering the Palestinian city of Jenin to meet with terrorists.

The suspect, identified as a 38-year-old from the center of the country, was part of a group who traveled to Jenin earlier this week.

Jenin is within a part of Judea and Samaria designated by peace agreements as Area A, where the Palestinian Authority has both administrative and security jurisdiction. Israel prohibits its citizens from entering Area A.

Jenin and Shechem (Nablus) are the primary cities from which Palestinians have launched terror attacks on Israelis.

In an ongoing sweep against terror in Judea and Samaria, the IDF has thwarted 500 attacks and arrested more than 2,500 suspects, the majority of whom are from Jenin and Shechem.

Operation Wave Breaker was launched by the IDF following a surge of Palestinian terror attacks in the spring of 2022 which killed 19 people. Overall, 31 people have been killed in Palestinian terror attacks in 2022.