Israeli envoy blasts UN, honors fallen IDF soldiers and terror victims before walking out

The United Nations Security Council convened Tuesday for an open debate on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict despite requests to move the meeting by Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan in order to respect the sanctity of Yom HaZikaron, Israel’s Memorial Day for fallen IDF soldiers and victims of terror.

In an act of protest, Ambassador Erdan read the names of the troops who fell and those murdered by Palestinian terror over the past year, lit a memorial candle, and left the chamber.

Before leaving the chamber together with the Israeli delegation, Ambassador Erdan slammed the members of the Council.

“We made numerous requests to reschedule today’s debate, describing the deep importance of the day, yet tragically, this Council refused to budge. The decision to nonetheless hold this debate on today of all days only further proves what Israelis already know and feel about this biased organization,” he said.

“Today, on this hallowed day, every Israeli remembers those courageous sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers, and dear friends, who lost their lives defending Israel. Yet while Israelis mourn, this Council – as usual – will hear more blatant lies condemning the State of Israel and falsely painting it as the root of all the region’s problems. This could not be further from the truth.”

“I refuse to spend this sacred day listening to lies and condemnations. This debate disgraces the fallen, and Israel will not take part in it,” he concluded.