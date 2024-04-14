UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting after Iranian attacks on Israel

Israel’s ambassador to the UN requested that the UN Security Council classify IRGC as a terrorist group and to condemn Iran’s attack against Israel.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Sunday afternoon in the aftermath of Iran’s unprecedented overnight attack on Israel.

Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, requested that the UN Security Council to classify the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) as a terrorist group and to condemn Iran’s launching of hundreds of missiles and war drones towards Israel Saturday.

“The Iranian attack is a serious threat to global peace and security and I expect the Council to use every means to take concrete action against Iran,” Erdan wrote in a post on X.

Erdan also said the attack was a “flagrant violation of Israel’s sovereignty.”

The emergency meeting is scheduled to take place on 4:00 p.m. ET (11:00 p.m. Israel time).

Saturday night was the first time Iran has launched a direct attack on Israeli soil, and has previously targeted the Jewish state through terrorist proxies, such as Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis.

Iran said it launched the attack as retaliation for a strike in Damascus on April 1st killing a head general of the IRGC Quds terror force along with 6 other terrorists.

Iran issued a warning to the US and Israel online earlier saying “should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe.”

“It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the US MUST STAY AWAY!,” it continued.

Iran also argued to the UN that its strike against Israel was a legitimate act of self-defense.

The US, along with the UK’s RAF and Jordanian forces shot down some of the missiles and drones on Saturday night.

The Biden Administration characterized its support for Israel as “ironclad,” although according to an Axios report, US President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call on Saturday night that the US would not support or participate any potential retaliatory strikes Israel may make against Iran.

Iran’s attack against Israel was broadly condemned by world leaders, even those who were highly critical of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.