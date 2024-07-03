Revealed: Biden’s threat to Netanyahu if Israel responded to Iranian missile attack

Biden said, ‘If you launch a big attack on Iran, you’re on your own.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

In an attempt to make the case for Biden’s mental fitness, a conversation between the US President and Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu over responding to Iran’s missile attack has been cited in recent days.

According to The New York Times, following the April attack during which Iran launched 300 missiles and drones into Israel, 99% of which were thwarted, Biden said in a call to Netanyahu, “You got a win. Take the win.”

The remark implied that Israel shouldn’t retaliate, to which Netanyahu responded that Israel would need to respond militarily to prevent such attacks from happening; Biden pushed back.

Let me be crystal clear,” Biden said, “If you launch a big attack on Iran, you’re on your own.”

Following a Presidential debate performance widely described by Republicans and Democrats alike as “disastrous,” a few journalists and a handful of Congress members urged Biden to resign.

However, he and his aides have discussed several incidents, including the conversation with Netanyahu, to argue that Biden is lucid when things need to be done and can handle the job.

Biden has said his government will not take part in any attack by Israel on Iran.

Following Iran’s attack, National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby was interviewed on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ program. When asked if the Iranian attack could or has led to a wider regional war, he responded, “I don’t think there’s any reason that it needs to.”

“The President doesn’t believe that it needs to move in that direction whatsoever,” he continued.

“What Israel demonstrated last night was an incredible ability to defend itself. Just their own military superiority was quite remarkable yesterday.”

He added, “Israel demonstrated again that they’re not standing alone, that they have friends.”

“The President’s been clear: We don’t want to see this escalate, we’re not looking for a wider war with Iran,” he said.