Israel’s laser defense ‘breakthrough’ reminiscent of 1980 arcade game

An illustration of the new laser defense in action. (YouTube/Ministry of Defense/Screenshot)

New laser weapon will complement Israel’s existing anti-missile defense systems.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s Ministry of Defense revealed on Wednesday evening that it has made a “technological breakthrough in the development of high-energy lasers for the interception of long- range threats.”

For those old enough to remember, the new anti-missile defense, portrayed in a video released by the ministry, resembles the 1980 arcade game Missile Command.

The ministry called it “a strategic change in the defense capabilities of the State of Israel.”

The Defense Ministry’s Weapons Development and Technology Infrastructure Administration (MAFAT) has been working on laser technology for decades. According to Globes, “Since 2009, the engineers have successfully been able… to produce powerful focused laser beams and increase their effective range in various types of weather conditions.”

The laser will complement the IDF’s various missile defense systems already in operation, including the Arrow, David’s Sling and Iron Dome.

The cost of the laser system per use will be far cheaper than the missiles.

Brig. Gen. Yaniv Rotem, head of the defense ministry’s weapons development branch, said, “Every shot is very cheap. After the investment in the system it’s one dollar per shot.”

The laser system will have other advantages, as it can be attached to mobile platforms, like trucks and planes.

“We are entering a new age of energy warfare in the air, land and sea. The research and development investments made by the [Defense Ministry] in recent years have placed the State of Israel among the leading countries in the field of high-energy laser systems,” Rotem said.

Israel’s Defense Minister Naftali Bennett praised the breakthrough.

“The Israeli brain continues to lead with breakthrough innovation. The laser project will make the defense establishment deadlier, more powerful and more advanced,” he said.

“In addition to our existing war tools, we will add a laser sword against the threats, in the north and in the south,” he said.