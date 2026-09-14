‘Just cosmetics’: Israel loses patience as Lebanese army proves too afraid to disarm Hezbollah

Israeli defense officials are accusing the Lebanese army of avoiding a real confrontation with Hezbollah, saying Beirut is failing to dismantle the terrorist group’s weapons and military infrastructure despite understandings reached with Israel. “They are dealing with cosmetics,” a senior Israeli official said. “They are not addressing its roots in southern Lebanon.”

The IDF says some Lebanese checkpoints are even allowing Hezbollah operatives to move between villages, while the terrorist group continues trying to rebuild. Israel is therefore pressing ahead with its own operations, establishing “kill zones,” striking Hezbollah operatives and destroying infrastructure discovered near the border.

But pressure may also be growing inside Lebanon: local officials in the south have reportedly begun demanding Hezbollah remove weapons from their communities, fearing Israeli strikes on buildings used by the group.