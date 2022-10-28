Kanye West praised Nazis, almost named his album ‘Hitler’

Kanye West appears at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York, Aug. 28, 2016. He then headed to the mountains to debut his album “YE,” released in 2018. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Sources included a business executive who said Ye “would praise Hitler” and “talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people.”

By JNS

The anti-Semitism of Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) predates the current controversy surrounding the rapper, as he wanted to name his 2018 album after Adolf Hitler, CNN reported Thursday.

CNN cited several anonymous sources close to the artist, including a business executive who said Ye “would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people.”

The executive left his role with Ye over workplace complaints (including harassment) and reached a settlement with the musician, according to CNN.

Rather than “Hitler,” the 2018 album was eventually released as “Ye.”

On Tuesday, the film and television studio MRC announced that it will halt plans to distribute its recently completed Kanye West-themed documentary.

Professional athletes Jaylen Brown and Aaron Donald have also left Donda Sports, Ye’s agency, over the anti-Semitic remarks.

Forbes reported that Ye’s net worth dropped from $2 billion to $400 million after the German sporting goods giant Adidas ended its “Yeezy” brand partnership with the rapper.