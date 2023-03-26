MK marches through Huwara displaying Israeli flag

Palestinians have perpetrated three terrorist attacks in the Samarian village in a month.

By JNS

Religious Zionism parliamentarian Tzvi Sukkot marched on Sunday through the Arab village of Huwara in Samaria, where hours earlier two Israel Defense Forces soldiers were wounded in a drive-by terrorist shooting.

Carrying an Israeli flag, Sukkot walked along one of the main roads in the Palestinian Authority-controlled town, where three terrorist attacks have taken place in the last month.

On Saturday, terrorists shot at a military post from a passing vehicle in Huwara. The wounded soldiers were evacuated to the hospital, with one in serious and the other in moderate condition. The IDF said a hunt for the terrorist was underway that included roadblocks to inspect vehicles entering and exiting the village.

On Feb. 26, Israeli brothers Hallel Menachem and Yagel Yaakov Yaniv were murdered in Huwara, shot while sitting in their car at a junction on the Route 60 highway. This was followed by another shooting on March 19 at the same junction, which seriously wounded a dual Israeli-U.S. citizen, David Stern, 41.

“Here on this road, which is on the way to all the settlements in the area, there were three serious shooting attacks in the past month. Unfortunately, nothing significant seems to be being done to prevent the fourth attack,” said Sukkot on Sunday.

“I am calling on Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to immediately restore the checkpoints around the city of Shechem [Nablus]. It doesn’t matter if it’s Ramadan or not, you have to go to war with the enemy. This is your job, Yoav Gallant, we are here to strengthen the Jewish residents of the area. We will continue to drive here on our way home [to communities elsewhere in Samaria],” added Sukkot.

In a message to local Arab residents, Sukkot said: ”The attacks will not help you, the stones will not help you, the incitement will not help you. There will be more Jews in this place, we will continue to travel here without fear.”