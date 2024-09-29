How did Nasrallah die underground following Israeli airstrike?

Gases released by the intensive bombing and poor ventilation might have combined to cause his death.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

According to a report by Channel 12 news, Hassan Nasrallah likely died of suffocation during an Israeli strike in Beirut on Friday.

The notion that Nasrallah died from suffocation is deduced by the fact that his corpse was whole when it was exhumed rather than showing signs of fatal trauma from the airstrike.

The report also speculated that the gases released by the intensive bombing and the poor ventilation in the underground area where Nasrallah was staying might have combined to cause his death.

In addition to Hassan Nasrallah, 20 other Hezbollah terrorists were killed in the Israeli strike.

Some of these terrorists included Ibrahim Hussein Jazini, the head of Nasrallah’s Security Unit; Samir Tawfiq Dib, Nasrallah’s long-time confidant and advisor on terrorist activities; Abed al-Amir Muhammad Sablini, Head of Hezbollah’s Force-Build Up and Ali Naaf Ayoub – responsible for coordinating Hezbollah’s firepower.

Following the successful operation, the IDF released a statement: “In a precise airstrike carried out by the Israeli Air Force, directed by the Intelligence Directorate, fighter jets struck and eliminated Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, and Ali Karaki, the Commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, who was one of the remaining senior commanders in the organization before the strike.”

A senior Hezbollah official, Nabil Qaouk, was killed in an IDF airstrike on Saturday in the Dahiyeh suburb of Beirut, the IDF announced on Sunday.

Qaouk held a significant role within Hezbollah as the commander of its “preventive security unit” and was a senior figure on the group’s central council.

The IDF spokesperson’s division said that Qaouk was closely aligned with Hezbollah’s leadership and had recently played a key role in planning attacks against Israel and its citizens.

Hezbollah confirmed the death of Ali Karaki, the commander of the Southern Front, which oversees the group’s military operations in southern Lebanon along the Israeli border. Karaki was killed, along with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in a large-scale Israeli airstrike on Beirut on Friday.

Karaki had survived an earlier Israeli assassination attempt earlier that week.