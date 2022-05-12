NBA star Ray Allen in Samaria: ‘An amazing story here, part of history’

In recent years Allen has been active in promoting Holocaust education and helping raise funds for the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.

By TPS

NBA Star Ray Allen visited the Binyamin region of Samaria on Wednesday, toured the site of Ancient Shiloh and was deeply moved to be where the Mishkan (Tabernacle) once stood.

During the tour of Ancient Shiloh, Allen was impressed by the history of the Jewish People and said that “there is an amazing story here that is part of our history. It’s wonderful to be here. This is a place of peace. Thank you for the tour of this special and important site.”

Binyamin Regional Council head Yisrael Ganz welcomed Allen and said, “From the best league in the world – to this region in the most beautiful country in the world. Binyamin is privileged to host one of the greatest sports stars in the world. I was happy to hear his excitement and his impressions of Israel in general and of Binyamin – the land of the Bible – in particular.”

“I have no doubt that Ray Allen’s visit demonstrates the connection to the Jewish People and will lead to the arrival of thousands more tourists to the Binyamin region,” he added.

Until recently, Allen, 46, was the NBA record holder for the most career 3-point baskets and played for Milwaukee, Seattle, Boston, and Miami. He was on two world championship teams, was chosen for the all-star team 10 times, and won a gold medal at the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

The retired NBA star, who came to Israel via America’s Voices, visited together with former NBA player Scott Burrell, who played with Michael Jordan on the Chicago Bulls championship team in the 1990s, and Ben Ziki.

They continued their day with an ATV tour in Nahal Shiloh, met with IDF combat soldiers who are serving in the region, and with children from Binyamin communities who play basketball.