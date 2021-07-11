‘Needle Nazis’: US lawmaker slams Biden’s door-to-door vaccine program

Jews slam lawmakers comparing U.S. vaccination campaign to Nazi Germany.

By World Israel News Staff

A Republican congresswoman stoked controversy by calling medical professionals making door-to-door vaccination visits “needle Nazis.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Col) tweeted on Thursday, “Biden has deployed his Needle Nazis to Mesa County. The people of my district are more than smart enough to make their own decisions about the experimental vaccine and don’t need coercion by federal agents. Did I wake up in Communist China?”

Boebert’s tweet included a video of White House press secretary Jen Psaki discussing the Biden administration’s vaccination campaign. Psaki had mentioned Mesa County, which is in Boebert’s congressional district.

Boebert’s comments came two days after another Republican lawmaker, Marjorie Taylor Greene described the same door-to-door workers as “medical brownshirts.”

Greene apologized in June for equating coronavirus restrictions to the Holocaust.

Critics said Boebert’s and Greene’s rhetoric dishonored the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust.

The Twitter account of the Auschwitz memorial described Boebert’s tweet as “a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline.”

“Instrumentalization of the tragedy of all people who between 1933-45 suffered, were humiliated, tortured & murdered by the hateful totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany to argue against vaccination that saves human lives is a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline,” the Auschwitz memorial tweet read.