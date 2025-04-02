New York LGBT pride march bans ‘Zionists’

“Hope next year you will get to celebrate with your buddies in Gaza!” one commenter responded.

A lesbian pride march scheduled to take place in New York City in late June officially announced that “Zionists” are not welcome at the event.

The so-called “Dyke March” has been held since 1993, with thousands of LGBT women participating.

But despite rampant persecution and summary executions of gay Gazans, the Dyke March made a recent statement saying that supporters of Israel are banned from joining.

Notably, Israel is the only country in the Middle East where homosexual activity is not a criminal offense.

In a statement posted to their Instagram account, the Dyke March wrote that they are “strengthening our commitment to anti-Zionist, anti-racist, pro-LGBTQ+ community standards.”

Notably, an explicitly anti-Zionist stance is the only position taken by the organization regarding a specific country.

It also appears to come into conflict with the march’s vision on their website, which states that all are “welcome to march” regardless of their “political affiliation” and “religious identity.”

“It’s sad and ironic…because there’s no doubt these organizers think they are doing a good thing,” wrote one commenter, responding to the Dyke March’s Instagram post.

“But while they are standing for a small group that doesn’t share their values they are tearing apart their own community that should consist of humans who actually share their most important values. And so you have it: Wokeness will never survive long term [because] it eats itself from the inside,” the user added.

An additional user commented: “Hope next year you will get to celebrate…with your buddies in Gaza! It will be a blast.”

Recently leaked internal Hamas governments revealed that Gaza’s governing entity had executed a member who they suspected was homosexual.

Gaza is governed under Islamic law, which permits the death penalty for homosexuals.

In 2019, the Palestinian Authority banned an LGBTQ organization from operating on its territory, threatening to arrest its members.