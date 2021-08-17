Nikki Haley on Afghanistan: ‘Biden let the terrorists win’

“America is less safe today,” Nikki Haley said. That’s the biggest price we’ll pay for Biden’s failure in Afghanistan.”

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley slammed President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan in a series of posts across her social media channels on Monday, saying that he “gave the terrorists a win and he knows it.”

“I will never forget the day my husband Michael deployed to Afghanistan – January 10, 2013. It was tough for our family to watch him go, but we knew he was doing his duty,” Haley wrote on Twitter.

“Now I’ll never forget August 15th, 2021: the day Afghanistan fell to the Taliban.”

Biden’s statements blaming the chaotic withdrawal on what he called a lack of willpower among Afghan troops did not sit well with Haley.

“Biden is trying to distract and imply his option was to either send more troops or end a war. That wasn’t the case. It has always been about protecting America,” she wrote.

“This exit from Afghanistan and the way it was done was pathetic. He gave the terrorists a win and he knows it.”

Haley also said that Biden’s announcement that he would give a speech about the Afghan situation to the American people in the coming days was unacceptable.

She referenced the current crisis on the U.S.’s southern border and the government’s reluctance to effectively manage the situation, and implied that the Biden administration is unwilling to acknowledge pressing crises that directly impact the safety of Americans.

In an Instagram story, Haley acknowledged that she understood the perspective of people who believed withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan was necessary as the situation had become an unresolvable quagmire.

But she noted that an American presence in Afghanistan is critical to deter terror and safeguard the U.S. in the long run.

“There are many barbaric regimes in the world. It is not America’s duty to police them. Afghanistan, however, is different. Twenty years ago, the terrorists bred in that country came for us. Now they are getting what they wanted.”

Haley also touched on the poor optics of the U.S. appearing to have been defeated by a ragtag group of terrorists.

“China, Russia, and Iran are watching a weak and retreating America unable to protect our interests,” she said.

“As a result, America is less safe today. That’s the biggest price we’ll pay for Biden’s failure in Afghanistan.”