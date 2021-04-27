Haley reacts to Kerry’s Iran leak: ‘Disgusting on many levels’

Haley slammed Kerry for tipping off Iran about Israel.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley blasted John Kerry, former Secretary of State under the Obama administration and currently the Biden administration’s special envoy for climate, following a New York Times report revealed that he had fed Iran information about Israel.

“This is disgusting on many levels. Biden and Kerry have to answer for why Kerry would be tipping off Iran, the number one sponsor of terror, while stabbing one of our greatest partners, Israel, in the back,” Haley tweeted, linking to a Fox News story.

This is disgusting on many levels. Biden and Kerry have to answer for why Kerry would be tipping off Iran, the number one sponsor of terror, while stabbing one of our greatest partners, Israel, in the back. https://t.co/ZLWnQRZkrG — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 26, 2021

The news about Kerry emerged at the end of a Sunday Times story about a leaked conversation featuring Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

According to Zarif, “Former Secretary of State John Kerry informed him that Israel had attacked Iranian interests in Syria at least 200 times, to his astonishment,” the Times reports.

Kerry denied the story on Monday. He tweeted, ““I can tell you that this story and these allegations are unequivocally false. This never happened — either when I was Secretary of State or since.”

I can tell you that this story and these allegations are unequivocally false. This never happened – either when I was Secretary of State or since. https://t.co/BTOdFE1khW — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) April 26, 2021

It has also been reported that Kerry advised the Iranians in 2018 to wait out the Trump years in the hopes that a Democratic administration would take its place in 2020.

This is in the end what happened and Iran now enjoys the prospect of a return to the 2015 nuclear deal and the lifting of sanctions.