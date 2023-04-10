‘Obscene’ UN official makes outrageous statement about Israel

“You have no shame. You really are the Special Rapporteur for Jihad,” attorney Arsen Ostrovsky replied to Francesca Albanese.

By Adina Katz, World Israel News

A United Nations Special Rapporteur with a history of antisemitic social media postings blamed the Jewish state for a spate of recent deadly terror attacks.

Italian attorney Francesca Albanese, who is currently leading a UN investigation into Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians, took to Twitter to frame last Friday’s deadly shooting attack and car ramming attacks, which killed three innocent civilians, as acts of justified resistance.

“The loss of life in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and Israel is devastating, especially at a time that should be of peace for all, Christians, Jews, Muslims,” Albanese wrote on Saturday, less than a day after the murders perpetrated by Palestinian terrorists.

“Israel has a right to defend itself, but can’t claim it when it comes to the people it oppresses/whose lands it colonizes,” she continued.

“Self-defense can’t be used as a blanket claim when the repression has mainly served to perpetuate the military occupation in West Bank/Jerusalem/Gaza, denying Palestinians their rights for 56 years,” she wrote.

Albanese did not explain how a car ramming attack against British and Italian tourists on the Tel Aviv boardwalk committed by an Arab citizen of Israel, which left a visitor from Rome dead, had to do with the socalled “Occupied Palestinian Territories.”

“Israeli actions in the Occupied Palestinian Territories only stoke the flames of violence, perpetuating a cycle of needless suffering for both sides. The occupation must end,” she stated.

Albanese failed to mention that Israel has been targeted in recent days by rocketfire from Lebanon, Syria and the Gaza Strip.Neither did she acknowledge that the attack in Tel Aviv took place well within Israel’s 1967 borders.

“You really are obscene. You have just justified Palestinian terror. Even in the face of one of your own Italian citizens being murdered by [a] Palestinian terrorist,” wrote attorney Arsen Ostrovksy, the CEO of pro-Israel NGO the International Legal Forum (ILF.)

“You have no shame. You really are the Special Rapporteur for Jihad,” he added.

“*Israel has a right to defend itself* except anywhere that Francesca Albanese thinks it’s ok for Jewish civilians to be targeted for murder,” replied Joel Petlin, a journalist and school superintendent in Kiryas Joel, New York. “Quite the sentiment from a UN official.”

In December 2022, media reports regarding Albanese’s social media presence revealed that she repeatedly posted that Europe is cowed by Holocaust guilt and that the U.S. is controlled by a powerful Jewish cabal that subjugates politicians.