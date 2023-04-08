Victims of Friday terror shooting identified as Israeli-British sisters Maya and Rina Dee

Maya and Rina Dee named as the victims of a terror attack in the Jordan Valley on Friday, April 7, 2023 (photo: courtesy of the family)

Family members from the UK headed to Israel on Saturday night, ahead of the funeral.

By World Israel News Staff

Two Israeli sisters who were shot and killed at point-blank range by a Palestinian terrorist on Friday morning while on their way to a family outing were identified as Maya Dee, 20, and Rina Dee, 15, from Efrat.

Their mother, Lucy, 48, was also shot in the attack and is fighting for her life in hospital.

The three were dual UK-Israeli citizens. Family members from the UK headed to Israel on Saturday night, ahead of the funeral.

The sisters will be buried on Sunday afternoon at the cemetery of the Kfar Ezion in the Gush Etzion bloc, south of Jerusalem.

The attack took place near the Israeli town of Humra in the Jordan Valley, when a Palestinian terrorist rammed into the victims’ car before firing at the passengers. The Dee family were split into two different vehicles enroute to a family excursion on the first day of the intermediary days of Passover.

Later on Friday, an Italian tourist was killed and seven other tourists were wounded in a car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv.

Terrorists in the Gaza Strip launched 44 missiles into Israel overnight Thursday, prompting retaliatory strikes in the Hamas-ruled enclave.

Hamas factions in Lebanon fired 34 rockets into northern Israel earlier on Thursday.