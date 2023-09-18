PA doubles ‘pay-for-slay’ stipend to terror victim Ari Fuld’s killer

Khalil Jabarin is serving a life sentence for the murder and for attempting to murder three other people.

By JNS.org

The Palestinian Authority has doubled the terror “salary” it pays every month to Khalil Jabarin, the murderer of Israeli-American father of four Ari Fuld, according to the Fuld family’s attorney.

Jabarin is serving a life sentence in an Israeli prison for the fatal stabbing of Fuld, 45, and attempting to murder three other people at the Gush Etzion shopping area on Sept. 16, 2018.

Fuld drew his sidearm and managed to shoot his attacker, preventing him from harming other civilians in the area, before collapsing and being rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The Efrat resident was posthumously awarded the Medal of Distinction, the third-highest award granted by the Israel Police.

Since the attack, Jabarin’s family has received a monthly stipend as part of the P.A.’s practice of rewarding those who kill and wound Israelis. The amount will increase the longer Jabarin remains in jail, Ramallah confirmed in 2018.

“Yesterday, the Palestinian Authority doubled the monthly salary it pays the terrorist murderer of Ari Fuld, [of blessed memory], from $522 to $1,044,” Israeli attorney Maurice Hirsch announced on Monday, noting that the P.A. has already paid Jabarin $25,726.

“The P.A.’s pay for slay policy incentivizes terror & rewards terrorists,” Hirsch wrote on X (formerly Twitter), asking: “Why are the U.S. & E.U. helping the P.A. to reward terrorists & Jew-murderers?”

Shortly before Fuld’s murder, Congress passed the Taylor Force Act, named for an American Army veteran who was visiting Israel as a graduate student and was stabbed to death by a Palestinian terrorist in Jaffa, barring U.S. funding to the P.A. as long as it continues its “pay for slay policy.”

However, aid continues to flow despite the U.S. State Department acknowledging that the P.A. has not terminated payments for acts of terrorism against Israeli and U.S. citizens.

On Monday morning, Hillel Fuld eulogized his brother as “the Lion of Zion.”

“Five years. Cannot believe it’s been that long and if I’m being totally honest and transparent, I can’t even believe this really happened. I can’t believe he’s really gone. Maybe one day I’ll internalize that. For now? We just all miss the goofy, passionate, intense, motivated, truthful and learned Ari,” wrote Hillel Fuld on Facebook.