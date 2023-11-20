Palestinian Authority erases claim Israel was behind Hamas massacres – but issues no apology

The site of a music festival near the border with the Gaza Strip in Southern Israel is seen on Thursday Oct 12th, 2023. Bodycam footage has emerged on Saturday Nov. 4, showing Israeli security forces searching for survivors in the aftermath of the bloody Hamas rampage through an outdoor music festival in southern Israel. (AP Photo/ Ohad Zwigenberg)

PA deletes statement from its official website blaming Israel for the October 7th massacres of Israelis – but issues no apology or correction.

By World Israel News Staff

The Palestinian Authority has erased a statement from its official website accusing Israel of massacring its own citizens on October 7th, following a searing rebuke from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Over the weekend, the PA posted a statement to its website claiming that Israel, not Hamas, was responsible for the slaughter of some 350 Israelis at the Supernova music festival near the town of Re’im on October 7th.

In its statement, the PA claimed that the IDF had activated the “Hannibal Directive,” under which the Israeli military is enabled to use any means necessary to prevent the abduction of its soldiers – including the use of deadly force that endangers the captive soldiers themselves.

“According to Arabic media, a preliminary investigation by the Israel Police indicates that Israeli helicopters bombed the Israeli civilians present at the festival and that the IAF is responsible for the widespread destruction in the region,” the PA claimed.

“The death and destruction in the area, especially those parts of it which were videoed, showed destruction and fires that broke out in several houses because of Israeli bombardment. We demand that all media outlets and international bodies specifically scrutinize Israeli reports.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu castigated the PA for the claim calling it a “reversal of truth.”

“Today, the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah said something utterly preposterous. It denied that it was Hamas that carried out the horrible massacre at the nature festival near Gaza,” Netanyahu said in a video statement.

“It actually accused Israel of carrying out that massacre. This is a complete reversal of truth.”

Hours later, the Palestinian Authority quietly deleted the statement, but did not issue any correction or apology.

A spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council praised the Palestinian Authority for removing the claim from its website.

“We understand that the Palestinian Authority has removed the statement from its website, and we are happy that they have since clarified that this is not their official position.”