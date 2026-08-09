Pentagon gives weapons makers 21 days to reload America

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks to members of the media during a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Tuesday, May 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks to members of the media during a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Tuesday, May 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The Pentagon has ordered US defense contractors to dramatically accelerate weapons production, giving manufacturers 21 days to present plans to replenish critical munitions depleted during the war with Iran, according to an internal memo obtained by The Washington Post.

Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg warned that “years-long development cycles are not acceptable,” demanding a rapid expansion in production of key weapons, including Patriot and THAAD interceptors.

The directive comes amid mounting concerns over dwindling US missile stockpiles, even as President Donald Trump insists America still has “massive amounts” of munitions and that production is being ramped up.