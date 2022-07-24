Police find knife on Palestinian trailing Jews in Jerusalem’s Old City

Israeli Border Police in Jerusalem's Old City, May 25, 2022. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Suspect apprehended after acting suspiciously and then trying to discard a knife.

By JNS

Police likely thwarted a terrorist attack in Jerusalem’s Old City on Friday, the Israel Police said in a statement.

Police monitoring the Old City from a control center spotted a man trailing several Jews in a suspicious manner.

Border Police officers alerted to the scene stopped the suspect for questioning, during which he attempted to discard a knife that had been in his pocket.

The suspect was immediately arrested and the knife recovered, according to police.

On July 19, a Palestinian terrorist in his early 40s stabbed a passenger with a screwdriver while on a bus traveling near Jerusalem.

The assailant was killed by an Israeli civilian, Meshi Ben Ami, a photographer for Ynet news who happened to be passing by the bus when the attack took place.

The passenger, a 41-year-old Israeli man, suffered moderate wounds and was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center.