PRESIDENT HERZOG: ‘On a menorah with eight candles, there is room for us all’

On Monday, the first day of Chanukah, Israeli President Isaac Herzog sent holiday greetings to Jews around the world, stressing that “we are all being asked to recall what keeps us whole and committed to our own common destiny.”

“On a menorah with eight candles, there is room for us all.” Watch President @Isaac_Herzog‘s special Chanukah greeting for Jewish communities around the world. #HappyChanukah pic.twitter.com/1N6KScCcQz

— Office of the President of Israel (@IsraelPresident) December 19, 2022