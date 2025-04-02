Randy Fine prevails in Florida special election, bringing tally of Jewish Republicans in Congress to 4

Rep. Randy Fine, R-South Brevard County, closes on a gambling bill during a special session, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon, File)

By Philissa Cramer, JTA

Randy Fine, a Jewish Republican backed by President Donald Trump, has prevailed in a special election in Florida’s 6th Congressional District.

The Associated Press declared Fine the winner with 54% of the vote 30 minutes after the polls closed, ending attention to a race that turned out to be closer than expected amid frustration with the Trump administration and an aggressive campaign by an unorthodox Democrat who far out-raised Fine.

Fine, who has fashioned himself as a MAGA-style culture warrior, attacked his opponent, a teacher named Josh Weil, over Weil’s Muslim religion and past criticism of Israel.

Fine’s election brings the number of Jewish Republicans in Congress to four, which the Republican Jewish Coalition said was unprecedented since at least the 1980s.

The group said it was “gratified to have been the first organization to host a major fundraising event for Randy Fine immediately following his campaign launch.”

After Trump excitedly posted on his Truth Social account about Fine’s win, which solidified Republican control of the House of Representatives, Fine shared the post. “Because of you, Mr. President,” he tweeted. “I won’t let you down.”