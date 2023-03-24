RUCKUS: Hundreds surround MK’s car, protesting judicial overhaul March 24, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/ruckus-hundreds-surround-mks-car-protesting-judicial-overhaul/ Email Print Hundreds of protesters against the government’s initiative for judicial reform created a ruckus outside a home in Ramat Hasharon, a Tel Aviv suburb, where MK Simcha Rothman, chairman of the Knesset Constitution Committee, Mwas holding a meeting. When he exited, they surrounded his car, screaming “Shame!” Security was present to protect the lawmaker. anti-government protestJudicial reformSimcha Rothman