Syrian rebels demand hundreds of billions in compensation from Iran

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Syrian rebels are demanding $300 billion from Iran as compensation for the Islamic Republic’s support for the Assad regime.

The Syrian Civil War, which broke out in 2011, reached a turning point in 2013 when Iran stepped in and supported the rule of Bashar al-Assad.

With Iran’s assistance, Assad was able to take control of additional territory and consolidate his authoritarian rule, which lasted over a decade.

Following the overthrow of Assad’s regime, Syrian rebels are now suing Iran, claiming that their support for Assad did great harm to the Syrian people.

Lamenting the fall of Assad’s regime, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said the main reason for its collapse was the result of “plotting by Zionists and Americans in dark rooms.”

Khamenei also blamed Turkey indirectly by saying, “The government of a neighboring country to Syria also played a role, but the main culprit is Israel, the Zionist regime.”

The new regime in Syria under Abu Muhammad al-Julani has declared that it will not permit Iranian planes to enter its airspace, according to Walla.

Initially, the decision was limited to planes used for military purposes, such as transferring weapons or moving troops. However, on Sunday, it became evident that the ban extended to all Iranian aircraft.

Security sources say this is the most decisive declaration of Syria’s independence and repudiation of the “Axis of Evil” headed by Iran. Iranian planes require access to Syrian airspace to transport supplies to terror proxies, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon.

As a result, Hezbollah is likely to have difficulty replenishing its military supplies, and Iran will be encumbered in its ability to transport weapons, ammunition, and terrorist recruits throughout the Middle East.

Israeli officials see this as a welcome development but still express caution given the new regime’s as-yet-ambiguous position on Israel.