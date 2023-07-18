TEL AVIV: Protester against judicial reform hit by car, evacuated to hospital with serious injuries

Protest organizers cleared the way for an ambulance to get to the crowd in central Tel Aviv Tuesday morning, another “Day of Disruption” with thousands of people across the country blocking traffic on major highways, among other major disturbances.

A woman who was among the protestors against the government’s judicial overhaul was hit by a car. She was evacuated to a nearby hospital in an induced coma, with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the incident as an accident.