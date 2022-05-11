Terror attack foiled near Temple Mount

Scene of an attempted stabbing in Jerusalem's Old City, May 11, 2022. (Israeli Police)

Palestinian yelled “Allahu akbar” while lunging at Border Police officer.

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

A Palestinian who tried tried to stab an Israeli police officer near the Temple Mount was shot and wounded on Wednesday evening.

The incident took place by the Cotton Merchants Gate on the western side of the Temple Mount. The suspect, yelled “Allahu Akbar” while lunging at an officer and making a stabbing motion.

The officers responded by opening fire on the suspect who is now hospitalized in critical condition. No security personnel were injured.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released and Hebrew media reports only said he was a resident of Judea and Samaria.

The attack comes on the heels of Sunday’s stabbing of a Border Police officer at the Old City’s Damascus Gate on Sunday. That officer is in moderate condition at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Mt. Scopus Hospital.