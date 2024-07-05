Three Israelis arrested for allegedly killing terrorist during Hamas invasion

A pickup used by Hamas terrorists is seen in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, one of the hardest-hit communities in the October 7 onslaught by Hamas, on October 27, 2023. 62 people were murdered at the kibbutz, located close to the Gaza border, 17 were taken hostage. (Gili Yaari /FLASH90)

The three rushed to the front on October 7th to fight terrorists, are suspected of taking weapons from dead soldiers to kill terrorist.

By World Israel News Staff

Three Israeli civilians who rushed to the Gaza frontier on October 7th to combat terrorists overrunning Israeli border towns were arrested after they allegedly killed a terrorist using weapons taken from the bodies of Israeli soldiers killed during the invasion.

Israeli police announced Thursday that the three suspects had been arrested on suspicion of stealing IDF weapons and killing a Gazan who had crossed into Israel during the October 7th invasion.

The case remains under a gag order, imposed several weeks ago, with few details cleared for publication by the Tel Aviv District Court Thursday.

Authorities did say, however, that two of the three civilians arrested in the case have since been released under “restrictive conditions,” following a ruling by the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court.

The primary suspect, who requested that the gag order be lifted, remains in custody.

According to a report by the Hebrew-language Walla outlet, the main suspect allegedly captured a terrorist, interrogated him, and, after determining him to be a member of Hamas’ elite Nukhba Force unit, executed him.

The suspect reportedly has denied the allegations that he interrogated or executed the terrorist.

One of the other suspects, identified as a 35-year-old Tel Aviv resident, is accused of involvement in a separate case in which he impersonated an IDF officer, a police officer, and a Shin Bet agent in order to steal guns and ammunition from the IDF, apparently with plans to sell the weapons

The police department has filed a petition with the Supreme Court to take the two released suspects back into custody, after the Tel Aviv District Court rejected their appeal of the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court’s decision.

Supporters of the three gathered outside the Tel Aviv District Court Thursday to protest the investigation and express support for the suspects.

MK Almog Cohen tweeted following the decision by the court to partially lift the gag order, blasting the prosecutor’s “perverted use of its authority.”