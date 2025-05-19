Top Gaza terrorist killed as IDF targets Khan Yunis

An Israeli tank manoeuvres through ruins in the southern Gaza Strip, Monday, May 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Senior commander of Gaza’s third largest terrorist organization killed by Israeli special ops forces in Khan Yunis, as Israeli Air Force pounds terror targets in the southern Gaza city.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli air and ground forces hit dozens of terrorist positions in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis Monday morning, and reportedly eliminated a senior Gaza terrorist.

At least 30 Israel Air Force airstrikes were carried out on terrorist positions in Khan Yunis, Al Jazeera reported, including strikes on Nasser Hospital, which has been used repeatedly by Hamas terrorists as a command and control center.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry reported that 28 people were killed in the Israeli airstrikes since dawn on Monday, and 148 in the past 24 hours.

In addition to the airstrikes, witnesses reported Israeli ground forces operating in Khan Yunis.

An undercover IDF special forces unit was reported exiting a house in Khan Yunis, after approaching the building in a camouflaged civilian truck.

Al Jazeera cited eyewitnesses who say they observed the IDF unit shoot and kill Ahmed Sarhan a senior commander of the Al Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, a part of the Popular Resistance Committees and the third largest terrorist group in the Gaza Strip after Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Arabic media outlets reported that Sarhan’s family was arrested during the raid.

Sarhan is said to have overseen intelligence gathering operations against Israel on behalf of the Al Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades.

The Israeli military did not comment on the apparent special operations raid in Khan Yunis, though a spokesperson said the IDF had carried out over 160 airstrikes in Gaza over the past day.

“The IDF is in the midst of Operation Gideon’s Chariots and is operating across the entire Gaza Strip. As per the latest reports, there is no change in the overall situation,” the army announced.

“Over the past 24 hours, the Air Force has struck more than 160 targets across the Gaza Strip. In the northern Gaza Strip, terrorist cells, anti-tank missile launch positions, and military structures were attacked.”

“In the central Gaza Strip, underground routes and a weapons storage facility were struck. In the southern Gaza Strip, terrorist cells, military buildings, anti-tank launch positions, and booby-trapped structures were targeted. Additionally, an operations command center and an anti-tank position belonging to terrorist organizations in the Strip were hit.”