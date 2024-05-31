Trump found guilty of running against Democrats

Unable to win an election at the polls, the Democrats are trying to win an election in the courts.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

After deliberating for 9 hours, a jury of Trump’s Manhattan Trump-hating peers found him guilty of a crime that doesn’t exist anywhere in the legal codes, invented by a DA who had promised not to prosecute armed robberies but chose instead to prosecute a non-disclosure agreement.

On Wednesday, while the jury spent a whole four and a half hours deliberating how quickly they would convict former President Trump of all the charges, a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were shot in the city. Two hours later, a man was shot while sitting in his car in Manhattan.

No one in the Manhattan DA’s office cared since it was too busy trying to nail Trump over a payment that happened eight years ago and which did not involve any actual illegalities.

None of the 8 murders, 54 rapes, 204 burglaries, 303 robberies, 535 felony assaults or 891 grand larcenies that occurred in New York City the same week as the Trump trial garnered a fraction of the attention.

That was bad news for the 26 shooting victims, include the 15-year-old girl, and the 54 rape victims, not to mention the victims in the other 110 sex crime victims that all had to take a backseat to a Democrat kangaroo court cutting a 2024 presidential election ad.

Toward the end, the Biden campaign even dispatched an angry and belligerent Robert De Niro (Dirty Grandpa, Little Fockers) in a COVID mask to yell something about Trump outside the courthouse.

The prosecution’s case in the courthouse was little more coherent than that, but it didn’t matter with a jury that would have found Trump guilty sooner if it wasn’t for the free food.

After waiting right before the weekend, the jury announced that he was guilty. Of something.

Neither the prosecution, nor Judge Merchan, a partisan activist barely more able to control himself than De Niro, who had gotten into shouting matches with lawyers and even witnesses, let alone the jury could quantify what the actual crime was involved in covering up something that was not itself a crime.

The prosecution had failed to prove that Trump had been involved in the cover-up, but even more fundamentally had failed to prove that anything had happened or that having sex with Stormy Daniels was a crime.

Its only witness to the contrary was a self-confessed liar and thief who should not have even been allowed to testify against Trump.

The trial that cost taxpayers countless millions as part of a federal-city investigation which began with an illegal FBI raid on Trump’s corrupt lawyer back in 2018 and a Manhattan investigation that ran for 4 years, may have been the longest case of election interference on record.

Bogged down by such minor problems as the lack of an actual criminal charge, DA Alvin Bragg, who had been personally disavowed to me even by a Soros representative, claimed that giving a slattern money counted as falsifying business records because it’s not a legal expense.

Contrast the whole thing to Hunter Biden drawing on a shared bank account with Joe Biden to pay hookers and having the secret service show up to politely ask him to be more discreet.

When Hillary Clinton and the DNC paid a British ex-spy to falsely claim that Trump had been cavorting with urinating prostitutes in Moscow through a lawyer, the FBI didn’t raid his offices, and Hillary wasn’t charged with falsifying business records, the whole thing was settled with a low six-figure fine through the FEC.

With Democrats, the New York legal establishment dismisses crimes while with Republicans, it invents them just in time for the next election.

The illegal Trump jury verdict came a day after a surprisingly unified Supreme Court led by Justice Sonia Sotomayor rebuked New York State for targeting the NRA for political reasons.

In the middle of a runaway crime wave, New York’s Attorney General Letita James and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg have spent years and massive amounts of resources pursuing conservatives for purely political reasons during a period where over 1,000 people were murdered in New York.

But what’s a thousand corpses when Democrat prosecutors can count coup on Trump?

Neither of the New York cases (or any of the state or federal cases.) were ever about the alleged crimes, but about Trump. The only actual crime in these cases was being Trump and the only actual conviction was for being Trump.

More broadly, the investigations, trials, and verdicts only exist as a partisan campaign to illegally influence the 2024 presidential election.

The guilty verdict does not make Trump a felon, it makes Manhattan a banana republic.

And the Trump trials have exposed the banana republics across the country where lawless leftists have hijacked the legal system and corrupted the political process to suppress political dissent.

Not only have they decriminalized crime and unleashed criminals who roam the streets robbing, mugging and killing at will, but they have criminalized any opposition to their regimes.

The two are not contradictory but complementary. The American public is miserable. No amount of media lies has shaken the reality of going to a supermarket and seeing that the prices have doubled.

And all the gaslighting about crime statistics can’t confuse the awareness that street crime has become an everyday occurrence by thugs who show no fear of cops or courts.

Rather than abandon their destructive policies, leftists silence critics and lock up opponents.

New crimes, such as “election denial”, “misinformation” and “doing donuts over the letters BLM on a street” dot the system.

Shoot two teenagers in Manhattan and it’s no big deal, but do business in Manhattan while being a Republican and the system will not rest until it gets you.

The Trump trial was not a trial, it was a politically motivated lynching with no legal basis.

The goal is to smear an opposing political candidate, drain his bank accounts and cut nonstop election ads on every cable news network through hoax trials funded by taxpayers.

It’s no coincidence that Trump’s election calendar has been packed by an equally busy court calendar.

Unable to win an election at the polls, the Democrats are trying to win an election in the courts.