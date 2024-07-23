Trump says Netanyahu will visit him in Florida

Trump posted an update saying Netanyahu had requested to change the meeting day from Thursday to Friday.

By Associated Press

Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would visit him at his Florida estate on Friday.

Trump made the announcement in a post on his social media network in which he said, “my PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH Agenda will demonstrate to the World that these horrible, deadly Wars, and violent Conflicts must end. Millions are dying, and Kamala Harris is in no way capable of stopping it.”

Trump originally posted that Netanyahu would visit earlier in the week, but posted an

update saying that Netanyahu had requested to change the meeting day from Thursday to Friday.

Trump has spoken to other foreign leaders recently, including two visits at his home from Hungary’s prime minister Viktor Orbán over the past few months.

Trump also had a phone call last week with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.